1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks edged lower in wobbly trading Monday, as worries about interest rates and inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports. The S&P 500 settled 0.2 percent lower, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11 percent and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.14 percent lower.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Stocks in the region were mixed in morning trade. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.30 percent, the Shangai index was up 0.12 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 2.5 percent at 7:36 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange, which are indicative of India’s broader index Nifty, were positive. SGX Nifty was up 0.21 percent and Nifty Futures were trading 0.22 percent higher at 17,252 at 7:40 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex plunged 1,172 points while the Nifty crashed below the 17,200-level on Monday, hammered by robust selling in market heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank following their below-estimate results.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee depreciated for the third straight session to close 10 paise lower at 76.29 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the greenback overseas coupled with foreign fund outflows.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising 1 percent in the previous session, as Libya was forced to halt some exports and as manufacturers in China prepared to reopen factories after a nearly three-week COVID-19 shutdown in Shanghai. Brent crude futures rose 0.2 percent to $113.37 a barrel at 0020 GMT or 5:50 am (IST). (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Gold | At 7:31 am, spot gold was down 0.27 percent at $1,981 an ounce. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market traded mixed on Tuesday with Bitcoin up more than a percent to $40,800.21, Ethereum trading 0.39 percent higher at $3,053.63 while Litecoin was in the red, down 0.18 percent, and Bitcoin Cash trading 0.84 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 RBI | According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) article released on Monday, India is facing the tremors caused by geopolitical developments from "a position of strength" with improving fundamentals and strong buffers.