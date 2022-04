1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 percent, S&P 500 lost 0.34 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3 percent while US Treasury yields slipped as data showing a jump in US inflation was in line with expectations gave investors some relief. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian stocks were trading mixed with Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 percent, Shanghai index down 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading 0.17 percent lower and Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.97 percent in morning trade. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | SGX Nifty, the early indicator for India's broader Nifty index was trading 0.11 percent higher at 17,580. Nifty futures were up 0.13 percent at 17,583.50. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 D-Street | BSE benchmark Sensex slumped over 388 points to close at 58,576.37 on Tuesday, tracking heavy losses in index-majors Tata Steel, Wipro and Reliance Industries. Nifty went lower by 144.65 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 17,530.30.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee fell 24 paise to close at 76.15 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking strong American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities.



6 / 10 Gold | Spot gold was down 0.06% to $1,974.80 per ounce at 8:14 am. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market were mixed on Wednesday. Bitcoin was down 0.11 percent to $3,993.18 and Ethereum was up 1.22 percent to $3,039.55.



8 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia will tighten supply. Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $105.23 a barrel at 6:23 am.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin's most high-profile ally in the country freed as the United States is expected to send more weapons after Russia's strongest signal yet the war will grind on. (Image: Reuters)