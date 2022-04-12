10 things you should know before opening bell on April 12

The market is likely to start Friday’s session in red, tracking global peers, as investors await the last quarterly earnings results of firms. Meanwhile, investors in global markets remained cautious ahead of US inflation data and amid China’s COVID-19 situation. Oil prices have tumbled below $100 on plans to release record volumes of crude from strategic reserves. In the Indian market, IT shares are likely to be in focus ahead of earnings due this week. Here are 10 things you should know before the opening bell on April 12