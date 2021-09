1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regrouped following a sharp drop a day earlier. The S&P 500 and the the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 0.2 percent. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed Thursday morning as investors reacted to the release of Chinese factory activity data for September. Mainland Chinese stocks advanced, with the Shanghai composite up 0.45 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, on the other hand, fell 1.12 percent.









3 / 10 3. Dalal Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices closed in the red for the second straight session following a gap down opening Wednesday, tracking weaknesses from global markets. The 30-scrip Sensex closed 59,413, plunging 254 points and the Nifty50 index surged 37 points to end at 17,711.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices were falling Thursday morning as supply-driven rally seemed to be petering out. Both the benchmark indices were trading in the negative territory, with brent at $78.53 and US WTI oil at $74.74.









5 / 10 5. Gold: Gold on Wednesday declined Rs 179 to Rs 45,956 per 10 grams despite recovery in global precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation. Silver also declined Rs 2,114 to Rs 60,464 per kilogram. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,731 per ounce and silver traded flat at USD 21.53 per ounce.









6 / 10 6. Rupee: The rupee slid by 8 paise to close at a more than one-month low of 74.14 against the US dollar on Wednesday, declining for a fourth session in a row due to month-end dollar demand and a stronger greenback in the global markets amid rising bond yields.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin recovered some lost ground Thursday morning, rising over 3 percent to $43,100. Ether followed the uptrend rising almost 4 percent to $2,976. Most altcoins turned positive in trade on Thursday.









8 / 10 8. RBI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday said it has removed Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank from the PCA (prompt corrective action) restrictions framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. SEBI: SEBI on Wednesday decided to introduce a swing pricing mechanism for open-ended debt mutual fund schemes, a move that will discourage large investors from sudden redemptions. Continue reading