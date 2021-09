1 / 10 1. Wall Street: US stocks had their biggest drop since May as traders worried about potential ripple effects if a debt-laden Chinese real estate company defaults and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 and 1.8 percent, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 2 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian shares: Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group. Japanese stocks declined almost 2 percent as they returned to trade following a Monday holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.79 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.27 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.5 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks moved further away from record highs on Monday amid a selloff in global markets as investors awaited updates from the US central bank's policy meeting later this week. The Sensex index fell 525 points to end at 58,490.9, and Nifty50 settled at 17,396.9, down 188 points from its previous close.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices fell 2 percent on Monday as investors grew more risk averse, which hurt stock markets and boosted the US dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Brent crude and US oil settled at $73.92 and $70.29 a barrel, respectively.









5 / 10 5. Rupee:The Indian rupee dived 26 paise to close at a near four-week low of 73.74 against the US dollar on Monday as weaker Asian peers and massive sell-offs in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment. The dollar index was trading 0.27 percent higher at 93.44.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Monday gained by Rs 299 to Rs 45,986 per 10 grams supported by rupee depreciation. Silver declined Rs 358 to Rs 59,992 per kilogram. In the international market, gold was marginally lower at USD 1,753 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.47 per ounce.









7 / 10 7, Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency prices sank on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles spread across financial markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled to $42,453.97, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 9 percent at $42,811. Smaller rival ether fell more than 10 percent below $3,000 for the first time since early August. It was last down nearly 9 percent at $3,014.









8. IPOs: New initial public offerings (IPOs) will help add USD 400 billion to the overall market capitalisation over the next three years, an American brokerage said on Monday.









9. FDI: India has received maximum foreign direct investment proposals in three departments -- industry and internal trade, electronics and IT, and heavy industries -- from countries sharing land borders with India, an official said.