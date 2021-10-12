0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 12

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 12

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note amid weakness across global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading down 99 points or 0.6 percent at 17,862 ahead of the opening of the Indian market.