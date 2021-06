8. AIFs can invest in securities of investee cos, units of other AIFs: Sebi | Markets regulator Sebi came out with a framework for alternative investment funds (AIFs) to invest simultaneously in units of other AIFs and directly in securities of investee companies. Under the framework, existing AIFs may also invest simultaneously in securities of investee companies and in units of other AIFs, Sebi said in a circular. This is subject to appropriate disclosures in the private placement memorandum (PPM) and with the consent of at least two-thirds of unit holders by value of their investment, it added.