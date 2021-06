10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 25

4. Oil: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, holding close to their highest in almost three years, supported by drawdowns in US inventories and accelerating German economic activity. Prices also drew support from doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude exports. Brent settled up 0.5 percent to $75.56 a barrel by 1628 GMT. US crude settled to $73.30 a barrel.