6. Support from all sides needed to nurture economic recovery hit by 2nd wave of COVID: RBI Guv | Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has pitched for policy support from all sides -- fiscal, monetary and sectoral -- to nurture recovery of the economy hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The dent in economic activity due to the second wave of the pandemic during April-May necessitated the continuation of monetary measures to support the process of economic recovery to make it durable, Das had said while participating in the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier in the month.