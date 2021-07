10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 5

9. LIC IPO: Govt likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month | The government is likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month for managing LIC disinvestment as it moves ahead with plans to launch the IPO by January, an official said. The official further said the Budget amendments to the LIC Act have been notified and the actuarial firm would work out the embedded value of the life insurer in the next couple of weeks.