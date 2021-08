10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 9

7. Sebi amends rules to empower independent directors | Sebi has overhauled the rules pertaining to the appointment, removal and remuneration of independent directors to ensure their independence and effectiveness. Under the new rules, appointment, re-appointment and removal of independent directors in a listed company will be done through a special resolution of shareholders. In the special resolution, the number of votes in favour of the resolution should be at least three times those against the resolution. The new rules will be applicable from January 1, 2022.