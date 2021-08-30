View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before opening bell on August 30

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
Indian shares are likely to open higher Monday following gains in global peers. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 86.50 points or 0.52 percent higher at the 16,811.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 am. Here are the top 10 things to know before the opening bell today: