10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 16



1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks closed solidly higher Wednesday, shaking off some recent doldrums and giving the S&P 500 its biggest daily gain since late August. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all rose nearly a percent higher.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade, with casino shares in Hong Kong mostly seeing another day of losses. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped about 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.47 percent lower. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.69 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The Sensex index ended 476.1 points or 0.8 percent higher at 58,723.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 139.45 points or 0.8 percent to settle at 17,519.5 -- both record closing highs. During the session, Sensex and Nifty scaled all-time highs of 58,777.1 and 17,532.7 respectively.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Oil prices slipped on Thursday, but kept most of the previous day's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Both the benchmarks – US crude and Brent crude – fell 0.2 percent to $72.49 and $75.33, respectively.









5 / 10 5. Gold: Gold on Wednesday slumped Rs 365 to Rs 47,260 per 10 grams reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices. Silver also fell Rs 330 to Rs 63,585 per kg. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,802 per ounce and USD 23.79 per ounce, respectively.









6 / 10 6. Rupee:The rupee rose by 18 paise to close at 73.50 against the US dollar Wednesday on hopes of foreign fund flows after the government approved reforms in the telecom sector and an incentive scheme for automotive and drone sectors. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.17 percent to 92.46 after softer-than-expected US inflation numbers.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin reversed its earlier losses and gained 2 percent to trade above $48,000. The coin is up 3 percent in the last seven days. Following the upmove, several altcoins rose, including Ether, which is 5 percent up in the last 24 hours.









7. Telecom sector: The cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the telecom sector while announcing a moratorium of 4 years on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.









9. Auto PLI scheme: The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile, auto component, and drone manufacturing has been cleared by the Union Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.






