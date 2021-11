1 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street retreated from record highs on Monday, and shares of lenders rallied as two-year US Treasury yields rose after President Joe Biden tapped Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Reserve chair. European shares were flat, under pressure from fears of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched all-time highs before ending lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.32 percent to end at 4,682.88 points, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down 1.26 percent, at 15,854.76 amid losses in technology stocks.



2 / 10 Asian stocks: Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.



3 / 10 D-Street: Market benchmark Sensex crashed over 1,170 points to log its worst single-day drop in over seven months on Monday amid concerns over government's reform measures after farm laws repeal announcement and weak listing of country's largest fintech firm Paytm. Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, the BSE gauge plunged 1,170.12 points or 1.96 percent to settle the day at 58,465.89 its lowest closing level in over two months. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 348.25 points or 1.96 percent to 17,416.55 marking its lowest level seen after September 20.



4 / 10 Crude Oil: Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe. The US Department of Energy is expected to announce a loan of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday, and will be coordinated with other countries, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.



5 / 10 Fuel prices: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged for the 19th consecutive day on Tuesday. Accordingly, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.



6 / 10 Dollar: The dollar set a 16-month high against the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, while the single currency was hurt by COVID-19 related lockdowns. Lael Brainard, the Federal Reserve board member who was the other top candidate for the job, will be vice chair, the White House said.



7 / 10 Rupee: The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to end at 74.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as massive sell-offs in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. Besides, rising crude prices in the international market and persistent foreign capital outflows also put pressure on the rupee, forex dealers said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 74.36 and lost further ground as the trade progressed to quote 74.51 a dollar. The local unit finally settled at 74.39 a dollar, down 9 paise over its previous close of 74.30.



8 / 10 Gold: Gold price in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by Rs 17 to Rs 47,869 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,852 per 10 gram. Silver surged Rs 444 to Rs 64,690 per kilogram from Rs 64,246 per kilogram in the previous trade. The Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 74.40 against the US dollar on Monday.



9 / 10 Exports: The country's exports rose 18.8 per cent to USD 20.01 billion during the three week period of this month (November 121), due to healthy growth in sectors such as petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals and gems and jewellery, according to the preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the period increased 45.34 per cent to USD 35.11 billion as against $ 24.15 billion during the corresponding period last year, the data showed.