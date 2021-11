1 / 10 Wall Street | The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent each to 4,688.67 and 15,921.57, respectively. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 percent to 35,931.05. Companies reported their quarterly earnings with some highlighting the inflationary pressure and warning their profits could suffer, which weighed on the sentiment.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Most Asian markets fell on Thursday with some Asian countries still facing the brunt of COVID-19. Investors are also watching the Bank of Korea policy-setting meeting scheduled for next week for whether the central bank will raise its key rate. Policymakers have hinted at such a move.



3 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to intraday gains in a choppy session on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight day. Losses in financial, oil & gas and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in consumer and automobile shares limited the downside. On Wednesday, Nifty50 ended 0.6 percent lower at 17898.65 and Sensex closed 0.5 percent lower at 60008.33.



4 / 10 IPO Listing | Investors will keenly watch listings of Paytm operator One97 Communications and KFC operator Sapphire Foods. Paytm's issue price was fixed at Rs 2,150 per share and the issue price for Sapphire Foods has been fixed at Rs 1,180 per share.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Benchmark US crude oil for December delivery fell $2.40 to $78.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.15 to $80.28 per barrel. Prospects of a release of supplies from strategic reserves led to an extended loss in oil on Wednesday.



6 / 10 Fuel prices | The oil marketing companies kept fuel prices unchanged for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday. The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively. Earlier on November 4, the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels.



7 / 10 Dollar | The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in early trade on Thursday, having lost ground on the pound and yen overnight as the US currency took a breather while traders considered whether its recent surge was starting to run out of steam. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, has climbed from 93.872 on Nov 9, the day before the inflation data to 96.226 on Wednesday, its highest since mid-July 2020. It was last at 95.798.



8 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared initial losses to settle 9 paise higher at 74.28 against the US dollar on Wednesday on lower crude oil prices. A strong dollar in overseas markets and losses in equity markets capped gains in the local currency. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a weak note at 74.51 against the greenback. The unit rebounded from the lows later to settle at 74.28, higher by 9 paise over its previous close of 74.37.



9 / 10 Gold | Gold for December delivery rose $16.10 to $1,870.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 23 cents to $25.17 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $4.27 a pound.