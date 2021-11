1 / 10 Wall Street: The US dollar climbed to a 16-month high Monday while US stocks slipped in midday trading after a strong opening. Lingering concerns about global growth amid signs of rising inflation were a boon to safe havens in cautious trading Monday, with the US dollar hitting a 16-month high against a basket of competing currencies and US Treasury yields also ticking upwards. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, hit 95.420 on Monday, its highest since July 2020, and was last up 0.3 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday, as relief in China's property sector supported sentiment while investors also kept a close eye on a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Biden and Xi Jinping opened their closely-watched talks warmly, with both leaders stressing their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict



3 / 10 D-Street: Stock market barometers Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in wholesale inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index settled 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71 with half of its constituents ending in green. The broad based Nifty edged up 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 18,109.45.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the US may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices.



5 / 10 Fuel prices: Fuel prices were kept unchanged for the 12th consecutive day on Tuesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.



7 / 10 Rupee: The rupee pared initial gains to settle nearly flat at 74.46 against the US dollar on Monday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market. However, lower crude prices in the international market supported the rupee, forex dealers said. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.38 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.31 and a low of 74.50. It finally ended at 74.46 against the American currency, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over its previous close.



8 / 10 Gold: Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped by Rs 82 to Rs 48,246 per 10 gram in line with weak international precious metal prices and a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 48,328 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 208 to Rs 65,594 per kilogram from Rs 65,802 per kilogram in the previous trade. The rupee surged 12 paise to 74.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.



9 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was slipping in digital-asset markets, down 0.7 percent over the past 24 hours, and seemed to be establishing a new range in the low $60,000s.