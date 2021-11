1 / 11 1. Wall Street: Wall Street ended a choppy session higher on Friday, after Apple and Amazon financial results reignited concerns of labour and supply shortages that have been at the forefront of the earnings season. The three main US indices rose 0.2-0.3 percent each.









2 / 11 2. Asian equities: Equities in other Asian markets began the week on a weak note, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down half a percent in early deals. Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged 2.2 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.3 percent.









3 / 11 3. D-Street: The Sensex index ended 677.8 points or 1.1 percent lower at 59,306.9 on BSE on Friday, and the broader Nifty benchmark shed 185.6 points or one percent to settle at 17,671.7. Selling pressure in financial, IT, and energy shares pulled the market lower. The 50-scrip index is now 5 percent off a record high clocked on October 19.









4 / 11 4. Crude oil: Oil prices declined with the benchmark Brent futures quoting just above $83 a barrel. China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on November 4. Brent was last seen trading 0.3 percent lower at $83.45 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.4 percent at $83.17 per barrel.









5 / 11 5. Gold: Gold and silver prices declined on Friday tracking global benchmarks. Investors await a key interest rate decision by the US central bank due this week. MCX gold futures declined 0.7 percent to Rs 47,607 per 10 grams and MCX silver futures fell 0.6 percent to Rs 64,540 per kilogram.









6 / 11 6. Diwali effect: Gold is set to regain its sparkle this Diwali as jewellers are expecting up to 30 percent sales growth over the pre-COVID levels on the back of a faster-than-expected economic recovery along with lower prices and pent-up demand. The gems and jewellery industry witnessed a near washout during 'Diwali' and 'Dhanteras' 2020, following the pandemic-related disruptions, including lockdowns and restrictions in movements across the country, according to the All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council.









7 / 11 6. Rupee: The rupee rose marginally to close at a one-week high of 74.88 against the US dollar on Friday despite volatile domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit moved within a range of 74.74-74.98 during the session before settling with a gain of four paise for the day.









8 / 11 7. Dollar: The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Monday. The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six currencies -- was last seen trading up 0.1 percent at 94.192 early on Monday.









9 / 11 8. Cryptocurrency: The largest and most popular virtual currency -- Bitcoin -- was down 1.7 percent at $60,338 on Monday. Most other cryptocurrencies followed suit.









10 / 11 9. Earnings: Around 350 companies are slated to report their quarterly numbers this week. On Monday, HDFC, Tata Motors and IRCTC will post their numbers.