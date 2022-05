1 / 10 Wall Street | S&P 500 futures fell 1.3 percent early on Monday. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices extended losses as investors assessed whether the Fed will need to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates to tackle inflation. The S&P 500 closed 0.6 percent lower, the Dow Jones fell 0.3 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.4 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian shares began the week in the red amid concerns about higher interest rates and a tightening lockdown in Shanghai that stoked fears about global economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 3.8 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite, however, eked out a gain of 0.3 percent.



3 / 10 Dollar | The dollar began the week on a strong footing, buttressed by sharply rising US yields and by investors' tilt toward safety as lockdowns in China, war on the edge of Europe and fear about higher interest rates sent a nervous jolt through markets. The greenback made a 22-month high on the growth-sensitive New Zealand dollar. The dollar is close to a five-year high on the euro, which fell 0.2 percent to $1.05.



4 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) hint at a sharply negative start for the Indian market on Monday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- fell as much as 223 points or 1.4 percent to 16,197 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.



5 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian equity benchmarks slumped to two-month closing lows on Friday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weak global cues as investors fretted over worsening inflation and its repercussions on global growth. Both main indices finished the day down 1.6 percent. The Sensex shed 866.7 points to end at 54,835.6 and the Nifty50 lost 271.4 points to settle at 16,411.3.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee slumped by 57 paise to close at 76.92 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by a strong greenback overseas and firm crude oil prices.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Oil rates slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as investors eyed talks at the European Union on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies. Brent dropped by 67 cents or 0.6 percent to $111.7 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped by 75 cents or 0.7 percent to $109.02 a barrel.



8 / 10 Gold | Gold dropped on Monday as an elevated dollar pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion, with rising US Treasury yields further weighing on prices. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,874.9 per ounce at the last count. US gold futures slipped 0.4 percent to $1,874.8.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin -- the largest and the most popular currency -- was down 2.2 percent at $33,823. Ethereum was down three percent at $2,469.3.