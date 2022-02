1 / 10 Wall Street | Indices ended a choppy session on Friday on a mixed note, after Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big tech numbers. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasadq Composite surged 1.6 percent, though the Dow Jones slipped 0.1 percent. All three indices ended the week in positive territory.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support from technology stocks and crude oil companies expected to lead the way higher.



3 / 10 D Street | Indian shares settled lower for the second straight day on Friday amid volatility. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 143 points to settle at 58,645, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 dropped 44 points to close at 17,516.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices were up near seven-year highs amid concerns about supply given by frigid US weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers. Brent added another 32 cents to $92.97 a barrel, while US crude rose 42 cents to $91.89.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Friday snapped its three-day losing streak by recovering 19 paise to close at 74.69 against the US dollar tracking weaker greenback against key rivals overseas. At the interbank forex market, the local unit settled at 74.69, a rise of 19 paise over its previous close.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold futures fell sharply on Friday amid steady international spot rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a February 4 delivery, were last seen 1.77 per cent lower at Rs 47,000, compared to the previous close of Rs 47,849.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrencies | Bitcoin price today was trading above $42,000 mark after jumping above $40,000 during the weekend. Ether scaled above the $3,000 level for the first time since January 21. Dogecoin price gained over 5% to $0.15 whereas Shiba Inu skyrocketed over 2% to $0.000029.



8 / 10 RBI Policy Review | All eyes will be on the RBI on Dalal Street this week after equity benchmarks finished the Budget week with gains of more than two percent. Besides, macroeconomic data, quarterly financial results and updates on the coronavirus pandemic will be in focus. Bond yields will also be on investors' radars.



9 / 10 Earnings | Union Bank of India, TVS Motor Company, NALCO, Indian Bank, JM Financial, among others are set to release their quarterly earnings on Monday.