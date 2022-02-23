10 things to know before the opening bell on Feb 23

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positve note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. Investors globally remain focused on updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- was well in the green ahead of the opening bell, last up 107.5 points or 0.6 percent at 17,246, having risen as much as 0.7 percent earlier on February 23. Check out how global markets, currencies, commodities and cryptocurrencies fared ahead of the opening bell. Here are 10 things you must know: