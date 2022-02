1 / 10 Wall Street | The US stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, led by technology and communications shares. S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent, Dow Jones surged 0.9 percent, while Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent in trade. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95 percent, the highest it's been since before the pandemic began.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian shares advanced on Wednesday with tech stocks particularly catching a lift following a strong session on Wall Street, while U.S. Treasury yields held near multi-year highs ahead of closely watched inflation data this week.



3 / 10 D-Street | Domestic equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, auto and IT stocks being the top movers.



4 / 10 Brent Crude | Oil prices rallied after US crude inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and fuel demand rose to an all-time high, underscoring the market's ongoing tightness. Brent crude futures settled up 77 cents, or 0.9%, to $91.55 a barrel.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 5 paise to close at 74.79 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices.



6 / 10 Gold Prices | Prices of the yellow metal were higher on Wednesday as a weaker dollar offered support to the safe-haven metal ahead of U.S. inflation data.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrency prices today evening rose marginally with Bitcoin breaking above $44,000. Ether gained 3.7 percent to $3,195 while Binance Coin rose about 0.7 percent to $424.



8 / 10 RBI Monetary Policy | The Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on February 10. The panel began its three-day deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy. (Read more here)



9 / 10 Earnings Today | Amara Raja Batteries, BEML, Cochin Shipyard, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Lemon Tree Hotels, M&M, Quess Corp, Tata Chemicals and Trent will report their quarterly earnings today.