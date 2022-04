1 / 10 Wall Street | The S&P 500 ended 0.21 percent higher, Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index slipped 1.81 percent in the overnight session.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares on Asian stock exchanges were in the positive territory on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.64 percent, the Shanghai index traded 0.12 percent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.55 percent at 7:57 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Indices on the Singapore Exchange were in the green in morning trade. At 8 am, SGX Nifty was up 0.11 percent and Nifty futures were trading 0.12 percent higher. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | BSE Sensex plunged 537.22 points or 0.94 percent to end at 56,819.39 and the broader NSE Nifty declined by 162.40 points or 0.94 percent to 17,038.40 on Wednesday.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared its early losses to settle almost flat at 76.57 against the US dollar on Wednesday on expectations of higher dollar inflows.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil prices dipped as a soaring US dollar made barrels more expensive. Brent crude fell 0.7 percent to $104.7 a barrel. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Gold | Global demand for gold surged 34 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to the highest in over three years, driven by investors worried about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Thursday. However, at 7:54 am, gold was trading 0.3 percent lower at $1,881.50 an ounce. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market was in the green with the world's largest crypto Bitcoin up 2.71 percent to $39,299.08 while Ethereum was trading 1.67 percent higher at $2,883.81 at 7:48 am.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine crisis | Ukraine fired three rockets at the centre of the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday night but Russian occupying forces shot down two of them, according to a report.