1 / 10 Wall Street | Stocks on Wall Street ended Monday's session higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq composite settled 1.2 percent higher.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei index rising 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index up 0.3 percent while China's Shangai index was down 0.6 percent and Australia ASX 200 was trading 1.8 percent lower. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Stocks on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading marginally higher on Tuesday. SGX Nifty, an indicator for India's broader Nifty index, and Nifty futures were up 0.11 percent each at 8 am.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex closed 617.26 points or 1.08 percent lower at 56,579.89 and the broader NSE Nifty slumped 218 points or 1.27 percent to 16,953.95 on Monday



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 22 paise to close at 76.64 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a strong greenback overseas and a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity markets.



6 / 10 Gold prices | Gold comex was up 0.3 percent to $1,902 an ounce on Tuesday morning. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Oil | Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply in the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the US dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 0.2 percent at 5:32 am.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | World's largest crypto Bitcoin held firm rising more than 2 percent to $40,561.26 and Ethereum was trading at $3,003, up 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours at 8:05 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Twitter Takeover | Elon Musk has clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person. (Image: Shutterstock)