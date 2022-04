1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks tumbled on Friday while the US dollar hit a more than two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.82 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.77 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.55 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | All major Asia indices were trading in red on Monday. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.8 percent, the Shangai index slipped 2.3 percent, Hong Kong's Heng Sang index was trading 2.6 percent lower while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.5 percent at 7:35 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | SGX Nifty, which is an indicator of how India's broader index Nifty would perform, was down 0.96 percent and Nifty futures were trading more than a percent lower. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 714.53 points or 1.23 percent to end at 57,197.15 during Friday's close. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 220.65 points or 1.27 percent to 17,171.95.



5 / 10 Oil | Oil prices extended loss on Monday amid persistent worries that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential US rate hikes. Brent crude futures slid $1.90, or 1.8 percent, to $104.75 a barrel at 0015 GMT or 5:45 am. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the US currency on Friday due to forex outflows and a stronger dollar which touched its 25-month high levels on expectations of a 50-basis point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in May.



7 / 10 Gold | Spot gold was down 0.35 percent at $1,927.30 an ounce at 7:41 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market too witnessed a negative trend. The world's largest crypto Bitcoin slipped 1.6 percent to $39,100.38 in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, on the other hand, was down almost 3 percent at $2,864.89 at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine crisis | Russia said on Sunday a village in its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine was shelled from across the frontier, state news agency TASS quoted a local official as saying. (Image: Reuters)