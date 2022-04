1 / 9 Wall Street: US shares ended the session higher led by rally in tech stocks. On Wall Street, Nasdaq lead gains and settled 271.05 points or 1.9 percent higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points or 0.8 percent. Twitter shares surged 27.1 percent on news that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter Inc. (Image credit: Reuters)



2 / 9 Dalal Street | Sensex vaulted 1,335 points while the Nifty shot past the 18,000-mark on Monday, fuelled by index heavyweights HDFC twins.



3 / 9 SGX Nifty: SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator of how India's broader index Nifty would perform, was up 104.25 points or 0.5 percent at 7:55 am on Tuesday. Nifty futures were up 98.2 points or 0.5 percent.



4 / 9 Asian markets: Japan's Nikkei was down 1.09 percent, the Shangai index was up 0.9 percent whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 2.1 percent in morning trade.



5 / 9 Indian Rupee: The rupee spurted 21 paise to close at a one month-high of 75.53 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.77 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.42 and a low of 75.79. It finally ended at 75.53, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close.



6 / 9 Cryptocurrency: The Bitcoin was quoted at $46588 at 08:05 am IST, up 0.21 percent. The Ethereum traded at $3513, up 0.49 percent.



7 / 9 Crude oil prices: Oil futures rose in early trading on Tuesday as the potential for more sanctions following alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine added to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled. Brent crude futures were up $1.58, or 1.5 percent, to $109.11 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.61, or 1.6 percent, to $104.89 a barrel at 0028 GMT or 5.58 am IST.



8 / 9 Fuel price hike: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday, taking the total increase to Rs 9.20 in 15 days. This is the 13th rise in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.