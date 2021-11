1 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street remained closed on Thursday on account of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Street had closed with scant gains Wednesday, with tech-heavy Nasdaq surging almost 5 percent higher, S&P 500 closing 0.2 percent higher, and Dow Jones slipped in the red.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares slipped Friday morning with Japan leading the fall. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei index fell nearly two percent. Chinese blue chips and South Korea’s Kospi were down half a percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares also declined 1 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: Index heavyweights lifted Indian shares on Thursday as they closed over half a percent higher. The Sensex rose over 450 points to 58,795. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,536, up 120 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined nearly 2 percent Friday morning as investors eyed how the OPEC cartel responds to the US-led emergency oil release. The US oil benchmark was trading 1.9 percent lower at $76.90 and Brent crude futures were down over 1.5 percent to $80.97.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 12 paise lower at 74.52 Thursday amid month-end dollar demand and foreign fund from equity and debt markets. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.20 percent to 96.68.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday declined marginally to Rs 47,438 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December, however, rose over Rs 545 to Rs 62,635 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market on Friday, with gold at $1,792 and silver at $23.56 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose over 1.5 percent to trade above $58,500 Friday morning. The coin has gained over 3 percent in the past seven days. Ether prices also rose over 3 percent to $4,484.



8 / 10 Non-performing assets: The Reserve Bank of India's revision of bad loan recognition and upgradation norms could bring a sharp spike in the non-performing assets of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the country, a report by ICRA said.



9 / 10 BPCL divestment: The government is unlikely to achieve its disinvestment target this year as the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) may not go through this fiscal, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said.