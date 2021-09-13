10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 13



1 / 10 1. Wall Street | Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street Friday, as S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent, giving its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains. Technology stocks did the most to weigh down the market. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell nearly a percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks | Shares in Asia-Pacific largely slipped in Monday morning trade as investors monitored Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng index dropped 1.5 percent. Mainland Chinese stocks edged higher. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 edged 0.25 percent lower. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.22 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.14 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.74 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. Indian market |The Indian financial markets remained shut on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index ended a volatile session 54 points higher at 58,305 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark settled with a gain of 16 points at 17,369.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil | Oil prices climbed Monday to a one-week high in a second straight session of gains as concerns over US supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand. Brent crude rose 0.7 percent to $73.40 a barrel. And US crude oil added 0.7 percent, to $70.21 a barrel.









5 / 10 5. Rupee | The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to close 10 paise higher at 73.50 against the US dollar on Thursday following recovery in the domestic equities and losses in the dollar in overseas markets.









6 / 10 6. Gold | Gold prices inched higher on Friday as the dollar eased slightly. But uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's next moves on unwinding its economic support measures kept bullion in a relatively tight range. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,800.47 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,804.00.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin | The cryptocurrency market sell-off appears to be stabilising as Bitcoin seemed to have settled at $45,000 – half a percent higher in the past 24 hours. The coin is over 13 percent lower in last one week. Altcoins, however, underperformed Bitcoin, with Ether and Cardano declining over 15 percent each. Dogecoin is down over 20 percent. However, Polkadot and Solana have notched weekly gains of 10 and 15 percent, respectively.









8. FPIs in India | Continuing the buying in Indian markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 7,605 crore in September so far. According to data from depositories, overseas investors invested Rs 4,385 crore into equities and Rs 3,220 crore in the debt segment during September 1-9.









9. Indian economy | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's economy recovered more strongly as compared to the impact it suffered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that when big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, India was engaged in reforms.






