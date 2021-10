1 / 10 1. Dalal Street: The Sensex ended 381.2 points or 0.6 percent higher at 60,059.1 on Friday, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 104.9 points or 0.6 percent to a record 17,895.2. Buying interest IT, oil & gas and PSU banking stocks pushed the market higher. The broader market also supported the upmove, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rising 1.2 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asia: Asian shares slipped on Monday as global inflation angst favoured commodities as a hedge over US equities while rising U.S. bond yields lifted the dollar to two-and-a-half-year peaks against the Japanese yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5 percent.









3 / 10 3. Gold: Gold prices were flat on Monday as the bullion was caught between a dip in the dollar and fears that the US central bank would start paring stimulus this year despite weak jobs data. Spot gold was flat at $1,756.3 per ounce. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,756.8. The dollar index inched down 0.1 percent.









4 / 10 4. Rupee: The rupee tumbled by 20 paise to close at 74.99 against the US dollar on Friday, as rising crude oil prices weighed on investors' sentiment even as domestic equities ended with handsome gains. During the session, the rupee moved between 74.91 and 75.16 against the greenback.









5 / 10 5. Dollar: The dollar ticked up to a 2-1/2-year high versus the yen on Monday after a soft US payrolls figure did little to alter market expectations that the US central bank will announce it will start tapering its massive bond-buying next month. The dollar index stood at 94.09, not far from its one-year high of 94.504 touched earlier this month. The US currency could gain further if US consumer price data due on Wednesday shows an upswing in inflation and boost expectations of an earlier rate hike next year after tapering, analysts said.









6 / 10 6. Crude oil: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending multiweek gains, amid supply restraint from major producers and growing demand for fuels as economies try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was up 81 cents, or one percent, at $83.2 a barrel, after gaining almost four percent last week. US oil was up $1.15, or 1.5 percent, at $80.50 a barrel -- the highest since late 2014.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: The cryptocurrency was last seen trading 1.7 percent higher at $55,565.5. El Salvador has said it would invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital. Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on September 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorise the cryptocurrency as legal tender. But it has surged more than 30 percent in the past week to its highest levels since May.









8 / 10 8. Foreign exchange reserves: The country's foreign exchange reserves dipped by $1.169 billion to $637.477 billion in the week ended October 1, RBI data showed on Friday. In the week ended September 24, 2021, the reserves had declined by $997 million to $638.646 billion.









9 / 10 9. TCS Q2 results: The country's largest IT company on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 9,624 crore for the quarter ended September 30, missing Street estimates. That marked growth of 6.8 percent compared with the previous quarter. The IT bellwether posted revenue of Rs 46,867 crore for the July-September period, up 3.2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company to report a quarterly profit of Rs 9,731 crore over revenue of Rs 47,466 crore.