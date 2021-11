1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed at record highs on Wall Street Friday following an encouraging report on hiring across the country. The Dow Jones surged over 0.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also closed 0.2 percent higher and S&P 500 was up 0.4 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were lower Monday morning following China’s trade data released over the weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23 percent. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.16 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi declined over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined over 0.16 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares welcomed the new year with a shade of green in special one-hour Muhurat trading session. The Sensex rose over 295 points to 60,067. And the Nifty50 index closed over 87 points up at 17,916.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices surged over 1 percent Monday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a United States call to accelerate oil output. The US oil benchmark rose 1 percent to $82.12 and Brent crude futures surged to $83.49.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee rose to a one-month high on Wednesday, closing 22 paise higher at 74.46 supported by foreign inflows. Meanwhile, the dollar index was at 94.33.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Friday rose over Rs 390 to Rs 47,553 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also rose Rs 210 to Rs 64,120 per kilogram. In the international market, gold rose to USD 1,81 per ounce and silver surged to USD 24.275 per ounce, respectively.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin surged 5 percent Monday morning to trade above $65,000 after three weeks. Ether prices also rose 3 percent to $4,700.



8 / 10 Taxes on fuel: The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 percent and that on diesel has come down to 40 percent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government.



9 / 10 NaBFID: The finance ministry will soon start the process for the appointment of managing director (MD) and deputy managing directors (DMDs) of the newly set up Rs 20,000 crore development finance institution NaBFID. Continue reading