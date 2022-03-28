10 things you should know before opening bell on March 28

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 8 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,199 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Among other pre-market opening cues, Asian stocks slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity while US stocks looked more resilient to a radically more hawkish Federal Reserve. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on March 28: