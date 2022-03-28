

1 / 10 Wall Street | Wall Street has so far proved remarkably resilient to a radically more hawkish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday as financial shares rose, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.3 points, or 0.44 percent, to 34,861.24, the S&P 500 gained 22.9 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,543.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.54 points, or 0.16 percent, to 14,169.30.









2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian stocks slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity while throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent while S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2 percent, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.3 percent.









3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 8 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,199 levels on the Singaporean exchange.









4 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session in the red on Friday dragged by IT and consumer shares, extending losses to a third straight session. Gains in oil & gas shares, however, lent some support. Both headline indices finished the day down 0.4 percent.









5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices plunged about $4 on Monday as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a COVID-19 testing blitz over nine days. Brent crude futures slid as low as $116.00 a barrel and were trading down $3.88, or 3.2 percent, at $116.77 at 0131 GMT.









6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee rose further by 11 paise to 76.22 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the weakness in the American currency in the overseas market. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.15 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.12 and a low of 76.29.









7 / 10 Gold prices | Gold price today at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is around Rs 3600 lower from its recent high of Rs 55,558 per 10 gm levels. MCX gold rate on Friday closed at Rs 51,888 levels, ending Rs 190 or 0.36 percent lower from its Thursday close.









8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading flat at Rs 34,44,056 on Sunday while Ethereum advanced 0.7 percent to Rs 2,43,312.5. Cardano rose nearly 4 percent to trade at Rs 88.40 and Avalanche climbed over 2 percent to Rs 6,667.69. Polkadot added 2.6 percent at Rs 1,622.01 and Litecoin rose 1 percent to Rs 9,673 in the last 24 hours. Tether lost 0.55 percent at Rs 77.26.









9 / 10 PSU Divestments | Sebi has proposed to ease the pricing formula used to determine the open offer price in case of public sector undertaking (PSU) divestments. As the government prepares to dispose of its holdings in more enterprises, the move is intended to remove pricing ambiguity for possible acquirers.





