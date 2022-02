1 / 10 Wall Street | The US stock markets made up early losses to close flat on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserves latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation. The S&P 500 rose 3.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,475.01 while The Nasdaq fell 15.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 14,124.09.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares slipped in Japan, jumped in South Korea and fluctuated in Hong Kong, where reports suggest authorities are preparing mass testing to fight Covid.



3 / 10 D Street | Indian benchmark equity indices ended a volatile session on Wednesday on a negative note, as gains in oil & gas and pharma stocks were offset by losses in financial and IT shares. Market participants remained cautious a day after headline indices made a smart recovery on easing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday as investors weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 25 paise to close at 75.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid signs of de-escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



6 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold prices slipped on Wednesday in the international markets pulling further away from an eight-month peak scaled in the previous session, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff diminished the safe-haven appeal. At the MCX, gold contracts traded marginally lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 49,367 for 10 gms.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Prices of Bitcoin and other major altcoins jumped on Wednesday after Russia stated that it was receptive to a diplomatic solution with Ukraine. Bitcoin's price was up by 1.17 percent at $44,065.36 while Ethereum was up by 3.78 percent at $3,132.08, according to data on coindesk.



8 / 10 Vedant Fashions IPO | Shares made a strong debut in the secondary market on Wednesday. The stock of Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions - which owns brands Manyavar and Mohey - opened at Rs 935 on NSE, a premium of eight percent over the issue price of Rs 866. On BSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 936.



9 / 10 Earnings Today | Ambuja Cements and Nestle India will detail their quarterly earnings on Thursday.