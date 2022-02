1 / 9 Wall Street | The US stock markets closed higher on Tuesday on the expectation that the Ukraine tensions might subside, as Russia said some troops near Ukraine's borders would begin returning to their bases. Wall Street indices S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent, Dow Jones surged nearly 1.2 percent, while tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.5 percent after witnessing a fall on the previous day.



2 / 9 Asian Equities | Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as a cautious undertone prevailed against the backdrop of a hawkish Fed, rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Nikkei average dropped 214.40 points, or 0.79 percent, to 26,865.19 - marking its lowest close since Jan. 28. The broader Topix index ended 0.83 percent lower at 1,914.70.



3 / 9 D-Steet | Indian equity benchmark indices broke the two-day losing streak and ended higher with Nifty above 17,300 led by buying across the sectors. The Sensex closed 1,736.21 points higher at 58,142.05, and the Nifty closed 509.70 points higher or 3.03 percent at 17,352.50.



4 / 9 Crude Oil | Oil prices tumbled more than 3% as they retreated from a seven-year high. U.S. crude futures fell $3.39 to settle at $92.07 a barrel, while Brent futures settled down $3.20 at $93.28 a barrel.



5 / 9 Rupee | The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to close 29 paise higher at 75.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in domestic equities and weakness of the American currency overseas.



6 / 9 Gold Prices | Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, pulling further away from an eight-month peak scaled in the previous session, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff diminished the appeal of safe-havens. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,850.91 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2 percent to $1,852.40.



7 / 9 Cryptocurrency | Prices of popular cryptocurrencies rose as the global crypto market was treading in green as optimism over an easing of tensions around Ukraine renewed investors’ appetite for riskier assets. Bitcoin strengthened 5.2 percent to $44,449 while Ether jumped almost 7 percent to over $3,108.17, and DeFi favourite Aave up around 7 percent.



8 / 9 Federal Reserve Rate Hike | The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority says it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. (Read more here)