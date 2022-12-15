English
Stocks to watch: Zee, IRCTC, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and more

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 15, 2022 8:27:02 AM IST (Published)

In Thursday session, SGX Nifty was trading with a discount of 36 points from Nifty Futures' Wednesday close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian market after US Fed hiked interest rates by 50 bps in the December meet and projecting raising rates as high as 5.1 percent before ending inflation battle. Here's a look at stocks to track in today's trade

Zee: Financial Creditor, IDBI Bank alleges default on ₹149.6 cr payment by Zee Ent. Bank’s claim arises under debt service reserve agreement for Siti networks. Zee Ent disputes bank’s claim in other proceedings filed by the bank

Sapphire Foods: The company's promoter shareholders are considering selling 41.4 lakh shares in one or more tranches

Ramkrishna Forgings: The firm will buy up to 51 percent of TSUYO Manufacturing in phases

Poonawalla Fincorp is set to sell its housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore

The government has announced OFS for IRCTC at Rs 680/share. The government wants to sell a maximum of 5 percent stake via OFS in the railway compnay. IRCTC OFS has a base size of 2.5 percent & Greenshoe option of 2.5 percent.

AstraZeneca's Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned as MD w.e.f December 31, 2022

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has entered into corporate agency agreement with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance for marketing, distribution and selling general insurance products.

HDFC Bank had hiked most retail term deposit rates by 40-75 bps.

SBI will hike lending rates by 25 bps across loan tenures from December 15.

