Stocks to watch today: TVS Motor, Wipro, Lupin, IDFC, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green, breaking a three day negative streak, on Thursday tracing gains across most global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.4 percent or 72.5 points up at 17,688. Shares of Wipro, Lupin, IDFC, TVS Motor among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 25 -

Wipro Ltd | The tech giant has appointed Wagner Jesus as Country Head & Managing Director for operations in Brazil.

Lupin Ltd | The pharma company has entered into Deed of Assignment with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for the acquisition of brands Ondero and Ondero - Met (including trademark rights associated with the brands), which will enable the company to provide comprehensive and best-in-class treatment options for diabetes management.

Omaxe Ltd | The realty firm has bagged a project from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to develop a sports complex and retail project at Dwarka in the national capital at a cost of Rs 2,100 crore. The total investment is estimated at about Rs 2,100 crore, of which Rs 1,300 -1,400 crore will be on sports complex and the rest on retail area.

IDFC Ltd | The private lender announced it has appointed Mahendra Shah as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from October 1, 2022, till September 30, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Shah will replace incumbent MD and CEO Sunil Kakar.

TVS Motor Company Ltd | TVS announced an investment in Narain Karthikeyan’s start-up “DriveX” (NKars Mobility Millennial Solutions Private Limited), a pre-owned two-wheeler platform, on Wednesday. DriveX, founded by India's first Formula 1 ace racing driver Narain Karthikeyan, is a fully integrated model present across the pre-owned two-wheeler vehicle value chain. This comprises all core areas such as acquisition, refurbishing, and selling of multi-brand pre-owned two-wheelers.

Bharat Gears Ltd | The auto component company announced that its board of directors has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share per two existing equity shares.

Aban Offshore Ltd | The Chennai based offshore drilling services provider has entered into a one-time debt settlement pact with Central Bank of India for Rs 125 crore. According to the agreement, the company will make the payment towards its credit facilities within 30 days from today.

PSP Projects Ltd | The construction company has received orders worth Rs 247 crore.

NHPC Ltd | The government owned hydropower board’s arm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan Government for a 10 GW ultra mega renewable energy park.

PB Fintech Ltd | The company has approved an investment of Rs 650 crore in Policybazaar, to inject funds and incorporate a new tech company in Abu Dhabi.