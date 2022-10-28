Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Copper and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green amid positive cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures rose as much as 50.5 points to 17,853. Shares of Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Copper among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 28 -

Vedanta Ltd, Tata Power Co Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Bluedart Express Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd | The company reported a 52 percent jump in net profit in the quarter ended September to Rs 526 crore, up from Rs 345 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s total income grew 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,453 crore with a 26.5 percent rise in interest income.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd | The AI & IP-led digital assurance and digital engineering services company has been identified as a contender in ISG’s Provider Lens evaluation for Power & Utilities Next-Gen IT Services, 2022, the company said in an exchange filing.

Hindustan Copper Ltd | The Miniratna company under the Ministry of Mines said that it has paid a dividend of Rs 74.2 crore to the Government of India for FY 2021-22 being 30 percent of profit after tax. In FY 2O2l-22, the company achieved the highest-ever net turnover of Rs 1,812 crore and profit before tax of Rs 381.8 crore.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd |The company has received in-principle approval from RBI to operate as a payment aggregator. The fintech major will get a substantial boost to further expand its reach in multiple business segments for both online and recently launched offline digital transactions.

Vedanta Ltd | The company operates an oil and gas production facility in Rajasthan under a production sharing contract valid up to May 14 2020. The government has accorded its approval for extension of the PSC under the pre-NELP Extension Policy. PSC extension for 10 years from May 15, 2020 to May 14, 2030, has been executed by the parties to the PSC on October 27, 2022, the company said in an exchange filing.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | Nykaa on Thursday said Rajesh Uppalapati has been appointed its chief technology officer (CTO) effective from November 1, 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The company’s board will consider raising funds via bond issue on November 1.

Indus Tower Ltd | The company’s board has approved raising funds via NCDs of up to Rs 2,000. The company also reported its financial numbers for the quarter ended September. The revenue for the period under review rose to Rs 7,966.6, up from Rs 6,897.3 crore in the previous quarter. The profit stood at Rs 871.8 crore against Rs 477.3 in the preceding quarter.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd | The company reported a 41 percent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 76 crore. EBITDA rose 32 percent to Rs 31 crore from the year-ago period while EBITDA margin percent stood at 40 percent, from 46 percent in the corresponding period in the previous year.