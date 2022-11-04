Stocks to watch: TVS Motor, Titan, Britannia, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion and more

SUMMARY The Indian stock market is likely to start Friday's session on a flat note. TVS Motor, Titan, Britannia, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Mahindra Lifespace are the stocks that will be in focus today

Earnings: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Britannia Industries, Gail (India), Cummins India, Titan, and TVS Motor Company among others are expected to report their quarterly financial results on Friday.

HDFC: The lender on Thursday reported an 18 percent growth in net income to Rs 4,454 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher retail loan sales that hit an eight-year high of 36 percent. Brokerage firm CLSA says HDFC is nearing the end of underperformance.

Hero Moto: The two-wheeler maker reported its earnings after market hours on Thursday. It saw a 9 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 682 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

Adani Enterprises: Gautam Adani's conglomerate's flagship firm reported more than doubling of its September quarter net profit on the back of strong performance at its integrated resources management and airports divisions.

Mahindra Lifespace: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.7 crore for the quarter ended September on higher expenses.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September. The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of the company's growth, increased 19.5 percent to Rs 131 on a year-on-year basis.