Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stocks to watch: TVS Motor, Titan, Britannia, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion and more

    Stocks to watch: TVS Motor, Titan, Britannia, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion and more

    Stocks to watch: TVS Motor, Titan, Britannia, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    The Indian stock market is likely to start Friday's session on a flat note. TVS Motor, Titan, Britannia, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Mahindra Lifespace are the stocks that will be in focus today

    Sensex, Nifty, Market News, Stock Markets Today, Rupee Vs Dollar, Hindustan Unilever, WPI November 2019 data, Tata Consultancy Services
    1 / 6

    Earnings: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Britannia Industries, Gail (India), Cummins India, Titan, and TVS Motor Company among others are expected to report their quarterly financial results on Friday.

    2 / 6

    HDFC: The lender on Thursday reported an 18 percent growth in net income to Rs 4,454 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher retail loan sales that hit an eight-year high of 36 percent. Brokerage firm CLSA says HDFC is nearing the end of underperformance.

    3 / 6

    Hero Moto: The two-wheeler maker reported its earnings after market hours on Thursday. It saw a 9 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 682 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Gautam Adani of Adani Enterprises
    4 / 6

    Adani Enterprises: Gautam Adani's conglomerate's flagship firm reported more than doubling of its September quarter net profit on the back of strong performance at its integrated resources management and airports divisions.

    5 / 6

    Mahindra Lifespace: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.7 crore for the quarter ended September on higher expenses.

    vodafone idea share price, telecom
    6 / 6

    Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September. The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of the company's growth, increased 19.5 percent to Rs 131 on a year-on-year basis.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

    Next Article

    Britannia Earnings Preview: Margin outlook key with single-digit volume growth seen

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng