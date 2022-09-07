Stocks to watch today: Wipro, Indigo, Pfizer, Indian Oil, Adani Transmission and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red on Wednesday tracing weakness across most global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.1 percent or 198 points down at 17,477. Shares of Pfizer, Indian Oil, Wipro, Indigo, Adani Transmission among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 7 -

Adani Transmission Ltd | Adani Transmission Step-Two Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has incorporated its subsidiary Adani Transmission Mahan Limited on 5th September, 2022 with an initial authorised and paid-up capital of Rs.1,00,000/- each to, inter alia, carry on the business of transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto, the company informed the exchange filing on Tuesday.

Pfizer Ltd | The US-based pharma major on Tuesday said it has declared an interim special dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. This is the first interim dividend the company has announced for this fiscal. September 20, 2022, has been the record date for the purpose of payment of dividends.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | The company has issued debentures worth Rs 2,500 crore on private placement basis. Funds raised will be used for refinancing of borrowing, funding capex.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | Petrus Elbers has been appointed as IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 6.

Zuari Industries Ltd | The KK Birla Group company has signed memorandum of understanding with Envien International & Zuari Envien Bioenergy to build & operate a biofuel distillery. The MoU also seeks to explore organic & inorganic business opportunities in biofuel space In India.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd | The defence and space optics company has entered into an agreement with 'ELDIS Pardubice', Czech Republic with an intention to provide turnkey anti-drone systems for civilian airports in India.

Inox Wind Ltd | The wind energy solutions provider will become debt-free after its Rs 740 crore IPO.

Wipro Ltd | The IT company announced that it has entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions for global enterprises.

Brightcom Group Ltd | The digital marketing company and MediaMint have jointly decided to change their proposed transaction from an acquisition to a possible strategic alliance and provide back-end services.

PTC India Ltd | Calling reports about a Nepal plant 'factually incorrect', the company has clarified that no negotiations related to setting up of a plant in Nepal have taken place with any entity.