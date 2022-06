1 / 11 Adani Transmission Ltd | The Ahmedabad based electric power transmission company is set to acquire an operational transmission project owned and operated by Essar Power Transmission Ltd for Rs 1,913 crore.



2 / 11 Vedanta | The company in a BSE filing said its board of directors has approved raising of up to Rs 4,089 crore through subscription of up to 40,890 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value Rs 10 lakh each, on a private placement basis.



3 / 11 Sun Pharma | The Mumbai based pharmaceutical company plans to increase its field force in India by 10 percent this fiscal year in order to drive twin objectives of brand focus and geographical expansion.



4 / 11 National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd | The State owned mineral producer cuts prices again on fines & lumps by ₹1,100/tonne each.



5 / 11 DCB Bank | The private sector bank revised the overnight marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) to 8.51 percent from 8.28 percent with effect from 6 June.



6 / 11 Union Bank of India | Central Government appointed A. Manimekhalai as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Union Bank of India for a period of three years, the first woman to head the Union Bank of India.



7 / 11 Gujarat Gas Ltd | The Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation owned gas distribution company slashed prices in its industrial segment by Rs 5/scm.



8 / 11 Punjab & Sind Bank | The government appointed Swarup Kumar Saha as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.



9 / 11 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The company said the board will on June 8 consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.



10 / 11 Poonawala Fincorp | Sebi revoked the securities market ban imposed on Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of Poonawalla Finance, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in the shares of the leading NBFC.