Stocks to watch today: Infosys, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra Logistics and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to start in the green on Tuesday shrugging weakness across most across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 50.5 points up at 17,071.5 on the last count. Shares of Infosys, TCS, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra Logistics among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 27 -

1 / 10

Infosys Ltd | The company has inaugurated Infosys Digital Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has announced it would bring 1,000 jobs to Calgary over the next two years, doubling its original commitment from when it first expanded into the region in 2021.

2 / 10

Mahindra Logistics Ltd | The company has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with MLL Mobility Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for sale/transfer of the enterprise mobility business.

3 / 10

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The company has been recognised as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Microsoft Azure System Integration Capabilities.

4 / 10

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The two-wheeler manufacturer announced the launch of Hero GIFT- the Grand Indian Festival of Trust to mark the beginning of the festive session. The initiative includes exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, a slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and more.

5 / 10

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd | The company has acquired a 29.42 percent stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Roadcast and the acquisition of the remaining 10.58 percent stake (on a fully diluted basis) is likely to be completed by October 26 as agreed with Roadcast.

6 / 10

HCL Technologies Ltd | The company has been named as the digital transformation partner of NY Giants, New York Jets & MetLife Stadiuma. Additionally, the tech firm has launched a new brand identity and logo. The new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.

7 / 10

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd | The manufacturer of energy‐efficient pumps and motors has received an advance worth $6 million from Export‐Import Bank of India (EXIM bank) on behalf of the government of Uganda represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying solar‐powered water pumping system.

8 / 10

Dev Information Technology Ltd | The company has bagged an order worth Rs 4.97 crore for delivery of database management system software along with data centre class operating system software.

9 / 10

Jyoti Structures Ltd | The company has secured a contract from Sterlite Power Transmission Limited for a turnkey supply and construction of 400 KV & 220 kV Double Circuit transmission a line in Goa & Karnataka. The contract is valued at Rs. 237 crore including GST and is to be commissioned in a phased manner by December 2023 and July 2024.

10 / 10

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd | The board has approved the incorporation of a joint venture company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.