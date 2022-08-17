Stocks to watch today: Cipla, SBI, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC AMC and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green tracing gains across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 25.5 points up at 17,881.5. Shares of Cipla, SBI, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC AMC among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 17 -

Cipla Ltd

| The pharmaceutical major relieved Dinesh Jain from additional responsibility of interim CFO. Jain will continue to serve as the senior Vice-President and Head-Corporate Finance. The company's board has approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the CFO.

State Bank of India | The bank has opened a branch in Bengaluru dedicated to startups. It will offer services like funding, investment banking, treasury operations, advisory and other ancillary financial services.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd | UK-based Arbdn Investment Management has partially sold its stake in the company for Rs 2300 crore, according to data on BSE. 1.19 crore shares were sold, representing 5.6 percent stake at Rs 1,935.63/share.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd | ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities are the five investment bankers selected to manage the sale of the government's 29.53 percent residual stake in the company, an official said on Tuesday.

Ansal Housing Ltd | The real estate company has defaulted on a term loan of Rs 122.3 crore.

Indoco Remedies Ltd | The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company is set to buy 26 percent stake in Kanakal Wind for Rs 86.4 lakh.

Bharat Gears Ltd | The company will consider bonus share issuance on August 19.

Techno Eletric and Engineering Company Ltd | The power-infrastructure company has secured orders worth Rs 1455 crore for flue gas desulfurisation from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd in Rajasthan’s Kota and Jhalawar.

Future Consumer Ltd | The company has defaulted on the payment of Rs 51.85 crore towards principal and interest due on non-convertible debentures. The default which happened on August 15, 2022, includes an interest amount of Rs 10.73 crore and a principal Amount of Rs 41.12 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd | The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on August 16 moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), filing a petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden sugar company.