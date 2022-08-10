Stocks to watch today: Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Tata Consumer and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to start the session in red tracing losses across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.2 percent or 39 points down at 17,501.5 as of 7:03 am. Shares of Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Tata Consumer among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 10 -

Eicher Motors Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, IPCA Laboratories Ltd, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Steel Authority Of India Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

| These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Tech Mahindra Ltd | The IT giant has signed an agreement to acquire 49 percent equity shares in Tech Mahindra South Africa Ltd and 4 percent equity shares in Tech Mahindra Holdco Ltd for a cash consideration of 62 million South African Rand or about Rs 29.69 crore. Tech Mahindra South Africa Ltd was set up as a Joint Venture company with Tech Mahindra holding 51 percent while Tech Mahindra Holdco Ltd was set up with Tech Mahindra holding 96 percent.

Bharti Airtel Ltd | The telecom operator reported a 466 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue stood at Rs 32,804.6 crore during the period under review, up 22.2 percent against Rs 26,854 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Airtel’s ARPU continues to be the best in the industry, with average data usage per mobile data customer at 19.5 GBs/month and voice usage per customer at 1,104 minutes/month.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The country's largest mortgage lender hiked its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, with effect from August 9, 2022, the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC Ltd | National Thermal Power Corporation will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures in the annual general meeting on August 30. The company said that the funds will be raised in one or more tranches (not exceeding 12) through private placement and will be used as capital expenditure, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | The state-owned company reported a 36.6 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,801.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022. Total revenue stood at Rs 10,905.2 crore during the period under review, up 6.7 percent against Rs 10,218.6 crore in the year ago period.

JSW Steel Ltd | The company will invest over Rs 48,000 crore in the next three years as part of its capex plan, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sajjan Jindal has said, according to a regulatory filing. Out of Rs 48,700, Rs 20,000 crore capex (capital expenditure) is for the 2022-23 financial year, he said.

MRF Ltd | The tyre maker on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 119.5 crore for the April-June period, a decline of 29 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. The revenue jumped 36 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 5,696 crore. The company's total expenses jumped 37.3 percent to Rs 5,566.6 crore, primarily fuelled by input material costs.

Delhivery Ltd | The SoftBank backed logistics startup reported a net loss of Rs 399.3 crore for the April-June period, more than three times a net loss of Rs 129.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. The company said the final phase of integration of Spoton, a partial truckload business it acquired in the year ended March 2022, temporarily impacted its volumes. The newly listed company's revenue came in at Rs 1,745.7 crore for the three-month period, a rise of 32.5 percent compared with the year-ago period.

City Union Bank Ltd | The bank reported a gross NPA at Rs 1,903.5 crore as against Rs 1,933.2 crore in the previous quarter. The net NPA was reported at Rs1,161.2 crore in comparison to Rs 1,191.1 crore in the last quarter.