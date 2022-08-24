Stocks to watch today: TCS, Adani Enterprises, HPCL, Future Enterprises and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red for the third consecutive day on Wednesday tracing weakness across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 51 points down at 17,557. Shares of Adani Enterprises, HPCL, Power Finance Corporation, Future Enterprises among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 24 -

1 / 10

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The Adani Group's media arm AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) announced that it would indirectly acquire a 29.18 percent stake in media giant New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV). It would also launch a Rs 493-crore open offer for another 26 percent stake in NDTV at Rs 294 per share. The acquisition of 29.18 percent stake will be indirect, as it will be made through Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL, which is owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

2 / 10

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited | The state-run company on Tuesday, under the GOBAR-Dhan scheme, commenced its first cow dung-to-compressed biogas project in Sanchore, Rajasthan. The plant will utilise 100 tonne cow dung per day to produce biogas, and the same can then be utilised as automative fuel.

3 / 10

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd | The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd subsidiary, said on August 23 its board of directors has approved the proposal for the formation of a joint venture company for implementing the refinery and petrochemical complex. The nine million tonne per annum (MTPA) refinery project at Cauvery Basin Refinery, Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu, is being set up at an estimated investment of Rs 31,580 crore.

4 / 10

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | India's largest software exporter on Tuesday denied media reports which claimed that the company has delayed variable pay for senior employees for the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

5 / 10

Future Enterprises Ltd | The company has received a notice from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench, on the filing of an application by an operational creditor, Retail Detailz , for an alleged default of Rs 4 crore.

6 / 10

Power Finance Corporation Ltd | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding for Rs 6,750 crore aid to 1550 MW solar power projects in Maharashtra.

7 / 10

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd | Steel pipes maker's board of directors in May this year had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for approval by the shareholders. The company has fixed Monday, September 5, 2022, as the 'record date' for determining the entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

8 / 10

Ugro Capital Ltd | The company's Investment and Borrowing Committee is set to meet on August 26 to approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures..

9 / 10

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd | The company and HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund will make investments in company's wholly owned subsidiary Arvind SmartHomes for real estate projects. Arvind SmartSpaces will invest Rs 300 crore and HDFC Capital Advisors will invest Rs 600 crore in Arvind SmartHomes.

10 / 10

Cigniti Technologies Ltd | PMK Holdings Private Ltd has acquired additional 1,50,802 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 597 per share.