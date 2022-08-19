Stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Investment, HDFC Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a muted start on Friday. SGX Nifty futures were 0.2 percent or 29 points down at 17,975. Shares of Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Investment, HDFC Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 19 -

Reliance Industries Ltd | The conglomerate's shares traded ex-dividend on Thursday, a day ahead of its record date, which would determine eligible shareholders for the payout. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will pay a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ending on March 2022.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd | The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has appointed Tata Pension Management to manage National Pension Scheme funds.

HDFC Bank Ltd | The private sector lender has hiked its fixed deposits (FDs) rates across a range of tenors by as much as 40 bps.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd | Government's committee will decide on the teleco’s merger with state owned BSNL. A govt panel will take a call on the asset monetisation, AGR dues. Government will provide Rs 1,600 crore for telecom PSUs' operational merger, and to issue sovereign guarantee bonds worth Rs 17,570 crore.

The Federal Bank Ltd | The private sector bank, under its expansion drive, has inaugurated 15 new branches across the country, the Kerala-based bank said on Thursday. Among the 15 branches, seven are in Tamil Nadu taking the overall presence to 171 branches in the State.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd | The diagnostic chain on August 18 said its CEO Vijender Singh's last working day was August 17, 2022.Further, the company has appointed a Talent Search Agency and has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate for the position of CEO.

Punjab National Bank | The public sector lender has raised interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities of one year to three years, and five years and more, and up to ten years.

RBL Bank Ltd | The bank has sold additional 2.77 percent stake in Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd | Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed merger of Creixent Special Steels and JSW Ispat into JSW Steel.

NHPC Ltd | The Ministry of Power owned hydropower board has signed an memorandum of understanding with the Government of Nepal for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and development of two hydropower projects [West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW)] in the country.