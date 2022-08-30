Stocks to watch today: Reliance, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Tuesday tracing mixed trends across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 55.5 points up at 17,436. Shares of Reliance, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 30 -

Reliance Industries Ltd | Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the 45th annual general meeting on August 29. Among key announcements, Reliance Jio 5G launch is set by Diwali in the four metros and a pan India launch is targeted to be completed by next year-end. RIL added 2.32 lakh jobs with Reliance Retail becoming one of the largest employers in the country. Ambani also laid bare the succession plan identifying Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and Anant for the new energy unit.

Tata Steel Ltd | Independent director of the company David Crane has resigned from his position to join the US Department of Energy from September 5, 2022.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major have called for a mass resignation in Madhya Pradesh following an ad by the company looking for distributors in the state's major cities, even as the firm clarified that the advertisement is not about dropping current distributors, but relates to expanding its work with General Trade distributors.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | Resurgence Solarize Urja Private Ltd has been incorporated as a subsidiary of Mahindra Solarize Private Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra Telecom Energy Management Services Private Ltd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M.

Axis Bank Ltd | The bank allotted 1,57,406 equity shares of Rs 2 each on August 29, 2022 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) scheme.

ICRA Ltd | The company's board has approved the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from August 30, 2022.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd | The hospital chain is set to acquire a 51 percent stake in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences, which operates Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd | The company will undertake buyback of up to 50,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 per share at a price of Rs 300 per equity share for a maximum amount of Rs 150 crore through a tender offer.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd | The bank allotted 1,68,128 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the employees who exercised their options at its board meeting held on August 29, 2022.

Ugro Capital Ltd | The Board of Directors of the company, inter-alia, made an allotment of 50000 rated, unsubordinated, unlisted, secured transferable, redeemable non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 10,000 each through private placement.

BC Power Controls Ltd | The company has received the board's approval for the issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares, on a preferential basis, to the promoter group category at a price of Rs 5.65 per share.