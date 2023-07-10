Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, IOC, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Samvardhana Motherson, Prism Johnson and more

SUMMARY How will Hindustan Zinc's dividend aid Vedanta, what is keeping Indian Oil in focus? Find out on today's list of Stocks To Watch.

Reliance Industries | Sets July 20 as record date for demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments. Shareholders of RIL will get one share of RSIL for every one share held as on the record date. In other news, Reliance Retail will buy out all public shares to make it a fully promoter-owned by paying existing shareholders Rs 1,362 apiece.

Indian Oil | Board approves capital raise up to Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue. Details will be determined at a later date. Board also approves formation of joint venture company for battery swapping business in India in collaboratio with Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd., Singapore. IOC will invest Rs 1,800 crore in the JV till financial year 2026-2027. The board has also approved investing $78.31 million in IOCL Singapore Pte. Ltd., Singapore, to acquire preference shares and warrants of SMS.

Hindustan Zinc | Board approves interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, sets record date as July 15. The dividend will result in a total payout of Rs 2,957 crore, of which Vedanta, based on its shareholding, will get Rs 1,920 crore.

Vedanta | Board approves acquisition of 100 percent equity in Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. and Vedanta Displays Ltd. Both entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Twin Star Technologies Ltd. In 2022, the management had said that this business will be via the parent company. Acquisition likely to be completed by the second quarter of the current financial year. Viewed as negative for shareholders as it is a related party transaction, ventures into unrelated territory with a high capex and could also impact dividend payout.

Prism Johnson | Approves the transfer of certain limestone-bearing land parcels in Andhra Pradesh aggregating to 1,420.72 acres to The Ramco Cements Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. To also transfer a mining lease granted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to The Ramco Cements.

Samvardhana Motherson | Enters into an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Rollon Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 76.5 crore.

HDFC Bank | To sell 2 percent equity in the NSDL IPO through the OFS. HDFC Bank currently holds 8.95 percent stake in NSDL. India's largest depository service provider filed its DRHP for an IPO on Saturday.

Hindustan Aeronautics | Signs Rs 458 crore contract with Ministry of Defence for two upgraded Dornier Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard along with associated engineering support. The aircraft will be procured under the Buy (Indian) category.

Som Distilleries & Breweries | Board approves fund raising through the issue of convertible equity warrants to promoters, promoter group and other public investors on a preferential basis through the issue of up to 51.5 lakh warrants convertible in one of more tranches at a price of Rs 275 per warrrant. The board also approved rising funds through issue of equity shares to certain identified non-promoters of the company on a preferential and private placement basis by the issue of 2.5 lakh equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 275 per share.