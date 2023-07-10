CNBC TV18
Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, IOC, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Samvardhana Motherson, Prism Johnson and more

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 6:37:33 AM IST (Published)

How will Hindustan Zinc's dividend aid Vedanta, what is keeping Indian Oil in focus? Find out on today's list of Stocks To Watch.

Reliance Industries | Sets July 20 as record date for demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments. Shareholders of RIL will get one share of RSIL for every one share held as on the record date. In other news, Reliance Retail will buy out all public shares to make it a fully promoter-owned by paying existing shareholders Rs 1,362 apiece.

Indian Oil | Board approves capital raise up to Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue. Details will be determined at a later date. Board also approves formation of joint venture company for battery swapping business in India in collaboratio with Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd., Singapore. IOC will invest Rs 1,800 crore in the JV till financial year 2026-2027. The board has also approved investing $78.31 million in IOCL Singapore Pte. Ltd., Singapore, to acquire preference shares and warrants of SMS.

