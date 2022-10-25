Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, DLF, SBI Life and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on Tuesday. SGX Nifty futures were 35.5 points down at 17,808.5 at the last count. Shares of Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, DLF, SBI Life among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 25 -

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Nutricircle Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Reliance Industries Ltd | The company's net profit came in at Rs 13,656 crore for the three-month period, down 23.9 percent sequentially owing to pressure in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business. Revenue from the company's oil-to-chemical unit came in at Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the September quarter.

Vodafone Idea Ltd | The board of directors of the company approved the issuance of debentures worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd | The Sajjan Jindal-led company reported a net loss of Rs 915 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022, impacted by a sharp fall in steel prices. The company's income stood at Rs 41,778 crore during the period under review, up 28.5 percent against Rs 32,503 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd | The company reported a 53 percent jump in second-quarter profit helped by a rise in premiums and as its value of new business grew. The new business premium increased by 8.1 percent at Rs 7,500 crore versus Rs 6,940 crore year-on-year.

DLF Ltd | The real estate developer reported a 25.9 percent jump in the net profit. Additionally, the company's board has given approval for fundraising Rs 1,500 crore via non-convertible debentures.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | The bank reported nearly 27 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,581 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,032 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The FMCG major reported volume growth of four percent during the September quarter, in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll that had pegged the volume growth to be between 4-5 percent. The company's revenue of Rs 14,751 crore was marginally below the poll estimate of Rs 14,805 crore. Net profit for the period increased nearly 20 percent to Rs 2,616 crore.

KEC International Ltd | The company has bagged new orders worth Rs 2,042 crores across its various businesses.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The company has received final approval from the US FDA to market Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets used to relieve moderately severe pain, usually after surgery. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.