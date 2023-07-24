Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Paytm, DLF and more

SUMMARY Shares of Reliance, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank to be in focus today. Here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade on July 23:

Reliance Industries Ltd | Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-retail conglomerate reported its June-quarter number on Friday. The company reported revenue of Rs 2.07 lakh crore, while the operating profit rose to Rs 38,093 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points year-on-year to 18.3 percent from 17.3 percent. RIL also declared a dividend of Rs 9 for the financial year 2023.

Vedanta Ltd | The Anil Agarwal-led company reported a 40 percent year-on-year drop in net profit for the June quarter. Revenue for the quarter slide 12.8 percent to Rs 33,342 crore. The EBITDA also fell 40 percent for the quarter.

ICICI Bank Ltd | The lender reported net profit of Rs 9,648 crore for the first quarter of the financial year. The profit increased by 39.7 percent year-on-year, above estimates. The net interest income of the lender increased by 38 percent year-on-year, while the net interest margin came at 4.78 percent for the quarter ended June.

One 97 Communications Ltd | The fintech giant which operates Paytm reported its numbers for the June quarter on Friday. The firm narrowed its loss to Rs 358.4 crore against a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 67 percent year-on-year growth in net profit for the April-June quarter. This was above street estimates. The net interest income increased 33 percent, while the net interest margins rose 5.57 percent.

DLF Ltd | The real estate company reported a 12 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. The company further said that its unit DLF Home Developers Ltd will enter the real estate market in Mumbai. The arm has signed an agreement for a joint venture with Trident.

Aarti Drugs Ltd | The drug maker reported a 7.3 percent rise in its net sales, and a jump of 50 percent in net profit for the June quarter. The company also announced a share repurchase plan to buy back 0.7 percent of issued shares for Rs 59.8 crore.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd | The company reported net profit of Rs 438.4 crore quarter-on-quarter, below street estimates. The revenue stood at Rs 3,407 crore, below the CNBC-TV18's poll. The EBITDA stood at Rs 642.4 crore, whole the margin stood at 18.9 percent.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd | The lender's profit in the June quarter surged 44 percent on year-on-year basis. The net interest income increased by 28 percent. Vehicle Loans accounted for 33 percent, and Secured Business Loans (SBL), Home Loans, and Commercial Banking Loans contributed 30 percent, seven percent, and 21 percent, respectively.

Yes Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 10.26 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 342.5 crore for the June quarter. The lender's gross non-performing assets came at two percent, down from 13.4 percent in the previous fiscal quarter. The quarter's net non-performing assets fell one percent.

RBL Bank Ltd | The private lender announced a 43 percent increase in net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The NII rose 21 percent year-on-year, while the profit after tax also gained by 30 percent sequentially.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd | The company signed multiple memorandum of understanding worth over Rs 2.37 lakh crore with 20 companies both in public and private sector solar, wind power, green hydrogen, battery storage, electric vehicle companies.

