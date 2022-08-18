Stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, ONGC, GAIL, Bharti Airtel and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red tracing largely negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 20 points up at 17,948. Shares of Reliance Industries, ONGC, GAIL, Bharti Airtel among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 18 -

Bharti Airtel Ltd

| The telco added 7.93 lakh subscribers in the month of June against 10.27 lakh in May.

Reliance Industries Ltd | REC Group, a solar energy company headquartered in Norway, and its new parent company, Reliance Industries will exhibit their new Alpha Pure-R solar panel at the Renewable Energy India show (from September 28-30).

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | The state-owned company on Wednesday said it has signed heads of agreement with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in the east and west coasts of India. The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd | The telco lost 18 lakh subscribers in June against a loss of 7.59 lakh in May.

Century Enka Ltd | The fibre and fabrics manufacturer is set to acquire additional 21.6 lakh shares in special purpose vehicle ABREL Century Energy for Rs 2.16 crore by way of rights issue.

RBL Bank Ltd | The bank’s board will consider raising funds via debt securities on August 22.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd | American private equity firm Blackstone is likely to sell a 13.6 percent stake in the automotive technology firm via a block deal on August 18. It is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the transaction. Currently, Blackstone holds a 34.12 percent stake in Sona BLW. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 500 per share, at a 7 percent discount from the current market price (CMP).

Natco Pharma Ltd | The pharmaceutical company has recieved US FDA’s tentative approval for generic Yondelis Injection.

GAIL (India) Ltd | The state-owned company said its board has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 25,000 crore, through the issue of secured and/or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds on a private placement basis.

Indo Amines Ltd | The company has received an environment clearance for expansion of "synthetic organic chemical" for its manufacturing plants at Badlapur and Dhule in Maharashtra.